McDONALD, Margaret C. (McMahon) Age 94, of West Roxbury, MA died October 30, 2020 in Fort Pierce, FL. She grew up in Mission Hill, daughter of Richard & Nellie (Sheehan) McMahon. Survived by her children, Janet Sennott and husband Peter of Boxford, MA, Kenneth McDonald and wife Karen of Mansfield, MA and Kathleen Orton and husband Bryan of Ft. Pierce, FL with whom she resided. She was the mother of the late James (Benny) McDonald. Grandmother of Shelley Salvatore, Meagan Castell, Matthew McDonald, Bryan Orton, Robert McDonald, David McDonald and the late Corey Sennott and Stephen McDonald. Predeceased by her siblings, Ethel Larsen, Frederick McMahon, Helen Donovan, and Richard McMahon. A Celebration of her life will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce, FL.