WHITE, Margaret C. (Ivers) Of Reading, July 13, 2019, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Herbert D. White. Cherished mother of Paul M. White and his wife Carol Hamel-White, Pamela J. White and her partner Barry Timmerman, and Patricia M. White. Loving grandmother of Zachary T. White and Joshua R. White. Devoted daughter of the late Lester L. Ivers and Pauline M. (Collet) Ivers. Dear sister of the late John "Jack" Ivers, Joan Ivers and Carol Climo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, Thursday, July 18th, at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Margaret's Eternal Life in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading, at 10:30 am. Interment in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family Wednesday, July 17th, from 4 pm to 8 pm in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Margaret to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472, or the Ceiling Fund at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Doherty Barile Family



Funeral Home



Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories



781-944-1589 Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019