1/
MARGARET C. (CERBONE) ZARRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZARRO, Margaret C. (Cerbone) Of Billerica, formerly of Everett and the North End, unexpectedly Sept. 23. Beloved wife of the late Antonio D. Zarro. Loving mother of Carolann Scabin and her husband Frank of Billerica and John Zarro and his fiancée Susan Panacopoulos of Billerica. Devoted sister of Placida Cerbone of Medford, Carmina Cerbone of Andover, Ottavio Cerbone of Somerville and the late Maria Firelli, Franco and Orlando Cerbone. Special grandmother to Nicolas and Monica Scabin, Thomas, Lauren and Michael Zarro. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Per current State guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required at both venues. Attendees are required to sign up for the Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, her family would like you to take a loved one out to dinner in Margaret's memory. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Margaret C. (Cerbone) ZARRO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved