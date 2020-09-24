ZARRO, Margaret C. (Cerbone) Of Billerica, formerly of Everett and the North End, unexpectedly Sept. 23. Beloved wife of the late Antonio D. Zarro. Loving mother of Carolann Scabin and her husband Frank of Billerica and John Zarro and his fiancée Susan Panacopoulos of Billerica. Devoted sister of Placida Cerbone of Medford, Carmina Cerbone of Andover, Ottavio Cerbone of Somerville and the late Maria Firelli, Franco and Orlando Cerbone. Special grandmother to Nicolas and Monica Scabin, Thomas, Lauren and Michael Zarro. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Per current State guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required at both venues. Attendees are required to sign up for the Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, her family would like you to take a loved one out to dinner in Margaret's memory. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA