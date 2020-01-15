Boston Globe Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
650 Nichols Street
Norwood, MA
Interment
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
Norwood, MA
MARGARET "PEG" (LEITCH) CHAGGARIS

MARGARET "PEG" (LEITCH) CHAGGARIS Obituary
CHAGGARIS, Margaret "Peg" (Leitch) Of Norwood, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, just shy of her 89th birthday. Loving mother of Michael Chaggaris & his wife Beth of Derry, NH and Paul Chaggaris & his wife Michelle of Franklin, MA. Devoted sister of the late Arthur "Bud" Leitch. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Wilson & her husband Luke, Alyssa Robitaille & her husband Justin, Christopher Chaggaris, Matthew Chaggaris, and great-grandmother of Justin Robitaille, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood on Friday, January 17 at 10:30AM. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Margaret "Peg" (Leitch) CHAGGARIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
