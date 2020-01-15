|
CHAGGARIS, Margaret "Peg" (Leitch) Of Norwood, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, just shy of her 89th birthday. Loving mother of Michael Chaggaris & his wife Beth of Derry, NH and Paul Chaggaris & his wife Michelle of Franklin, MA. Devoted sister of the late Arthur "Bud" Leitch. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Wilson & her husband Luke, Alyssa Robitaille & her husband Justin, Christopher Chaggaris, Matthew Chaggaris, and great-grandmother of Justin Robitaille, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood on Friday, January 17 at 10:30AM. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020