COLMAN, Margaret (Wallace) Age 78, of Beverly and formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of James E. Colman, who predeceased her in 2004. She was also predeceased by her youngest son Andrew J. in 2006.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Arthur C. and Marguerite (Coste). She grew up in Dorchester, MA and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy and the Chandler School. She and Jim raised their family in Kingston, MA and participated in many community organizations and activities. She was a proud mother and grandmother, a loving sister, and had many dear friends.
She is survived by her loving children: James and his wife Patricia of Kingston, MA, Maura Christopher and her husband William of Winchester, MA, and Michael and his wife Denise of Beverly, MA. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren. She was also the dear sister of Pauline McKeen and her husband Francis of Bonita Springs, FL and Raymond Wallace and his wife Geraldine of North Easton, MA.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Saint Joseph's at 272 Main Street, Kingston, MA on Monday, July 6 at 11 am. The Burial will be private. Considering precautions with COVID-19, the family completely understands and sincerely respects all decisions on Funeral attendance due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923
Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2020