|
|
SKELLY, Margaret Crouse Of Carlisle, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Her loving husband George was by her side. She was the adored daughter of late Anthony Joseph Crupi and Margaret Arlene Crupi and sister to George and Anthony Crupi. She is survived by her husband George, her beloved children Caroline Crouse and William Skelly, her brothers, her former husband, Kevin Crouse, her niece Bonnie, her nephews Michael, Mark, and Matthew, and three grand-nieces and eight grand-nephews. Margaret lived a full, vibrant life, both before and after her diagnosis with cancer nine years ago. She published two books of poetry, including Art of Cancer, which led to a glowing profile in the Boston Globe. After completing her second book of poems, Margaret turned to the essay form, and blessed her scores of friends and family with dozens of insightful essays over the past several years. She was well known for her lyrical, witty, sharp and poignant writing style. After graduating from Cornell University, Margaret had two careers, the first as a writer in the training department of a direct sales lingerie company, and then as an attorney. She graduated from law school at Northeastern University, and had a successful legal career at Sally & Fitch, at Goodwin Proctor, and at Skadden Arps. Her writing and sound judgment helped to achieve excellent results for clients in many cases. At Skadden, she made lifelong friends and met her husband George. After Skadden, she worked at The Carlisle Public School and at MIT EdX as a writer. Margaret had many friends. She was a consummate friend – loving, kind, and thoughtful. She nurtured her deep friendships daily, and was generous with her time. Margaret was fun and funny, with a twinkle in her eye and a laugh that everyone in her life will miss. Margaret's deepest love was for her husband George and her two children, Caroline and William. Even while struggling with cancer, she stayed fiercely focused on helping her children navigate through school and life's challenges. The joy of her life was to spend time with her family. A memorial service is being planned at the end of August. Please contact Acton Funeral Home regarding details for the livestream service either by email ([email protected]) or by phone (978-263-5333). In lieu of flowers, Margaret has asked her friends to consider gifts to The Margaret Skelly Scholarship Fund at GoFundMe, https://gf.me/u/yk44mj, in order to help with William's college expenses, or to Carlisle Congregational Church www.carlislecongregational.org/.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020