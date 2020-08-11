Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER MARGARET CUNNINGHAM C.S.J.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER MARGARET CUNNINGHAM C.S.J. Obituary
SISTER MARGARET CUNNINGHAM, C.S.J. Sister Margaret Cunningham, C.S.J. (Sister David Marie), in her 71st year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Charles F. and Katherine M. (Sharpe) Cunningham, and loving sister of the late Noreen Ryan, Andrew Cunningham, Elizabeth A. McMahon, Claire F. Cawthron, Mary Ellen Cunningham, John Joseph Cunningham, and David P. Cunningham. Sister Margaret is survived by her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as teacher at St. Joseph School, Wakefield; St. Pius School, Lynn; St. Francis of Assisi School, Braintree; St. Catherine School, Norwood; Sacred Heart School, W. Lynn; Holy Name School, West Roxbury; and teacher and principal at Merrimack Montessori School, Haverhill. Sister Margaret also served as a secretary at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton; and as part of the cafeteria staff of Mount St. Joseph Academy, Brighton. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -