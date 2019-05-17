Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET D. (DENNISON) SWEENEY

MARGARET D. (DENNISON) SWEENEY Obituary
SWEENEY, Margaret D. (Dennison) Of Belmont, formerly of Brighton, Milton, and Plymouth, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Sweeney. Devoted daughter of the late David and Margaret (Mahoney) Dennison. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, May 31st, from 11:00-11:30am. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. Margaret was a teacher in the Boston Public Schools and a graduate of Emmanuel College. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201-3443 or support.crs.org, or to a . Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
