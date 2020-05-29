|
|
Del MASTRO, Margaret "Nicky" Of Carrollton, GA, formerly of Newton, MA, passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 75. In addition to her beloved husband of 53 years, Vincent Del Mastro, she leaves her children Susan Tisinger and her husband Richard of Carrollton, GA, Mark Del Mastro of Newton, MA, and Matthew Del Mastro and his wife Rosanna (Arcuri) of Norfolk, VA, her grandchildren Andrew Tisinger, Katie Tisinger, Sophie Tisinger and Lena Del Mastro, her brothers Pete Nicholson (and his late wife Louise), David Nicholson (and his wife Becky), and Kevin Nicholson (and his wife Norma), and many nieces and nephews. Nicky was born on August 24, 1944 in Natick, MA, daughter of the late John and Margaret Nicholson. She graduated as a registered nurse from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in 1965. She married her love, Vincent, in 1966, and settled in Newton, MA, where she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Caring for others was her life's passion, which made nursing the perfect profession for her. She later enjoyed a second career as a preschool teacher, where her special gift with children touched many lives. She was a faithful and active member of Corpus Christi Church in Auburndale, MA. Due to the pandemic, a private interment for immediate family will be held at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 www.alz.org/donate Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
View the online memorial for Margaret "Nicky" Del MASTRO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020