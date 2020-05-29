Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MASTRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET DEL "NICKY" MASTRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET DEL "NICKY" MASTRO Obituary
Del MASTRO, Margaret "Nicky" Of Carrollton, GA, formerly of Newton, MA, passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 75. In addition to her beloved husband of 53 years, Vincent Del Mastro, she leaves her children Susan Tisinger and her husband Richard of Carrollton, GA, Mark Del Mastro of Newton, MA, and Matthew Del Mastro and his wife Rosanna (Arcuri) of Norfolk, VA, her grandchildren Andrew Tisinger, Katie Tisinger, Sophie Tisinger and Lena Del Mastro, her brothers Pete Nicholson (and his late wife Louise), David Nicholson (and his wife Becky), and Kevin Nicholson (and his wife Norma), and many nieces and nephews. Nicky was born on August 24, 1944 in Natick, MA, daughter of the late John and Margaret Nicholson. She graduated as a registered nurse from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in 1965. She married her love, Vincent, in 1966, and settled in Newton, MA, where she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Caring for others was her life's passion, which made nursing the perfect profession for her. She later enjoyed a second career as a preschool teacher, where her special gift with children touched many lives. She was a faithful and active member of Corpus Christi Church in Auburndale, MA. Due to the pandemic, a private interment for immediate family will be held at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 www.alz.org/donate Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Margaret "Nicky" Del MASTRO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -