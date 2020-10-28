DONAHUE, Margaret "Peg" Peg Donahue, 69, a resident of Framingham, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home in the comfort and care of her family, after a prolonged illness. She was the devoted spouse of Paul F. Donahue of Framingham for 26 years. Peg was born in Boston, MA to James and Marjorie (Pendergast) Biggins of Waltham. A graduate of Regis College in Weston, Peg worked for 25 years for New England Telephone as a Staff Manager before her "retirement," when she took on a 2nd career as a teacher at St. Bridget's School in Framingham. Family was first and foremost to Peg. She was a loving sister to her brother Jim Biggins and his wife Deb of Waltham, and a doting aunt to Jim and Nicole Biggins of Waltham and Jennifer and Chris Moeller of Groton, as well as their children Sophia, Emma, Luke, Chris and Addisyn. Peg was also very close to her Aunt Mary Biggins of Waltham, and her husband Bill Parker. Peg's 6 stepchildren and their families were blessed to have her in their lives: John Donahue and his wife Jaime of Williamsburg, VA; Kevin Donahue and his wife Marcie of Harvard, MA; Mary Kuta and her husband Marc of Acton, MA; Dan Donahue and his wife Christie of Southborough, MA; Jim Donahue and Tom Murphy of Bridgewater, MA; and Anne Donahue and Greg Meurer of Westwood, MA. Peg loved children and treasured her role as Nana to her 13 grandchildren: Catherine Venturi and Jack Donahue; Quentin, Tommy and Wesley Donahue; Erin, Paul and Tim Kuta; Max, Will and Owen Donahue; and Grace and Evie Meurer. Peg had a creative soul and loved to draw and paint, and she especially loved to throw a party for family and friends. Peg will be remembered always for her kindness, her generosity, her grace and her loving spirit. Peg was loved by many, and we will miss her dearly. A private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Bridget's Church in Framingham. Private Burial to follow at St. John's cemetery in Worcester. Donations may be made in Peg's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift
To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA