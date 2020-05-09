|
|
O'TOOLE DRISCOLL, Margaret "Peggy" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peggy in a tragic accident on May 4, 2020, in Hanson, MA, at the age of 58. Peggy leaves her husband of 22 years, Brian F. Driscoll, daughter, Darien Mary, and sons, Rory Michael and Evan Sean, all of Hanson. Peggy was born on March 19, 1962 in Melrose and lived in Hyde Park. She attended Boston Latin School, graduated from Suffolk University, and received her Masters of Finance degree from Bentley University. Peggy worked as a financial planner at a variety of firms and was most recently employed by the East Bridgewater School Department working with special needs students. Peggy was a kind and devoted friend, known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and generous spirit. She loved to travel with her family, read, and encourage others to dream big. She will be missed by all who knew her, but most especially, by her beloved children and husband. In addition to her husband and children, Peggy leaves her mother, Mary O'Toole of Hanover, MA, her sister, Marie Khoza of State College, PA, her brother, Michael O'Toole of Wellesley, MA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was predeceased in death by her father, Michael O'Toole and brother, Sean O'Toole. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN. To send a condolence visit:
www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020