Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET BESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET E. "PEG" BESTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET E. "PEG" BESTON Obituary
BESTON, Margaret E. "Peg" Of East Greenwich, RI, formerly of Somerville, MA, July 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Nellie (McCarthy) and Patrick F. Beston. Sister of the late Robert P. Beston, Reverend William Beston CSC, Eugene Beston, Sr., Marie Bernadette CSJ and Mary Alyce Cragan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Peg in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, at 10:00. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church. Followed by interment in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI. Please wear face coverings to all Services.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -