BESTON, Margaret E. "Peg" Of East Greenwich, RI, formerly of Somerville, MA, July 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Nellie (McCarthy) and Patrick F. Beston. Sister of the late Robert P. Beston, Reverend William Beston CSC, Eugene Beston, Sr., Marie Bernadette CSJ and Mary Alyce Cragan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Peg in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, at 10:00. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church. Followed by interment in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI. Please wear face coverings to all Services.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020