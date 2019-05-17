Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET E. (SWEETSER) BOULAY

MARGARET E. (SWEETSER) BOULAY Obituary
BOULAY, Margaret E. (Sweetser) Age 78, of Wayland, died comfortably on May 13, 2019, following a brief illness. She was the devoted and loving mother of Mark Boulay of Hyannis; Todd Boulay of Wayland, and Chad Boulay and his wife Samantha Burke Boulay of South Boston. Cherished grandmother of Blake Vivian Boulay. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred R. Bouguslawski of Tehachapi, CA formerly of Groveland, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by nine other siblings. Margaret was a private nanny for many families in Wayland, Weston, Sudbury, and Lincoln before retiring. She enjoyed arts and crafts, the time spent with family, and especially with her granddaughter. At the request of her family all Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences please visit:

Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
