BROSNAHAN, Margaret E. (Allen) Of Wrentham, formerly of Easton and Canton, passed away September 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Daniel T. Mother of Daniel J. Brosnahan and his wife Lisa of Lynnfield, MaryBeth White and her husband Dan of Norfolk, Rita Johnson and her husband Brian of Sharon, and Jennifer Gay and her husband Kenny of Uxbridge. Sister of John Allen of Uxbridge, Fred Allen of Thompson, CT and the late Mary Bixby and Rita Davis. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, September 9th, from 4-8 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 10:00. Burial VA National Cemetery, Bourne, Thursday at 12:45 pm. Donations may be made in her memory to Hope Hospice, 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811