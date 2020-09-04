1/1
MARGARET E. (ALLEN) BROSNAHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROSNAHAN, Margaret E. (Allen) Of Wrentham, formerly of Easton and Canton, passed away September 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Daniel T. Mother of Daniel J. Brosnahan and his wife Lisa of Lynnfield, MaryBeth White and her husband Dan of Norfolk, Rita Johnson and her husband Brian of Sharon, and Jennifer Gay and her husband Kenny of Uxbridge. Sister of John Allen of Uxbridge, Fred Allen of Thompson, CT and the late Mary Bixby and Rita Davis. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, September 9th, from 4-8 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 10:00. Burial VA National Cemetery, Bourne, Thursday at 12:45 pm. Donations may be made in her memory to Hope Hospice, 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved