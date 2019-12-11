|
ELWOOD, Margaret E. "Peggy" (Roberts) Age 93, a longtime Groton resident and former owner Groton Country Club. December 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Edgar and Marion Roberts. Predeceased by beloved husband Charles H. Elwood, Peg is survived by her sons, Charles G., and his wife Laura of Enfield, CT and their children, Danielle, Christian, and Graham; Jason A., and his wife Linda of Dunstable, MA and their three sons, Dustin, Drew and Neil; daughter Donna C. Orlando of Florida, and her three sons, Darryl, Dexter and Brandon. Also survived by six great- grandchildren. Peg was predeceased by a son, Charles H. Elwood, III. Peggy was the sister of the late Thelma, Ortelle, Jane and Spencer Roberts. Calling Hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA on Friday, December 13 from 4 to 7 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 10 AM in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Please see,
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019