KILLEEN, Margaret E. Age 77, of Somerville & Medford, MA, on April 13th, 2020. Loving daughter of the late John J. & Julia Killeen. Peggy, as she was affectionately known, grew up in Union Square, attending Saint Joseph Elementary School & Julie Billiart Central Catholic High School. She was the devoted sister of Mary McDonald of Franklin, MA, Joan DiNapoli of Dunwoody, GA, Betsy Punch of Milton, MA & Thomas Killeen of Somerville. Predeceased by her beloved sisters, Claire Hardy, Patricia Moynihan, Edna McDonnell & Barbara Truesdale, as well as her dear brothers, John & Richard Killeen. Peggy's kindness will be forever cherished by her many nieces & nephews. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Mass will be held for Peggy at a later date. Burial will be at St. Bridget's Cemetery, Maynard, MA. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020