Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MEEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET E. (BRADY) MEEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET E. (BRADY) MEEK Obituary
MEEK, Margaret E. (Brady) Of Brighton, passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard Meek and the late William J. Shea, Jr. Devoted mother of Therese Shea of Hyannis, Donald Shea of Brighton, Katherine Shea Murphy of Jamaica Plain, David J. Shea and his wife Patricia of Brighton and the late William P. Shea. Mother-in-law of Darlene Shea. Sister of George, Eleanor and William Brady. Grandmother of Maggie Johnson, Robin Ross and her husband Jeremy, Christopher, Matthew, Erin, Donald, Jr., Kayla Shea and the late Eric and Corey Shea. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Meek may be made to Angell Memorial, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -