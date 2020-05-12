|
MEEK, Margaret E. (Brady) Of Brighton, passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard Meek and the late William J. Shea, Jr. Devoted mother of Therese Shea of Hyannis, Donald Shea of Brighton, Katherine Shea Murphy of Jamaica Plain, David J. Shea and his wife Patricia of Brighton and the late William P. Shea. Mother-in-law of Darlene Shea. Sister of George, Eleanor and William Brady. Grandmother of Maggie Johnson, Robin Ross and her husband Jeremy, Christopher, Matthew, Erin, Donald, Jr., Kayla Shea and the late Eric and Corey Shea. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Meek may be made to Angell Memorial, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020