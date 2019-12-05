Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MOLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET E. "PEG" (O'BRIEN) MOLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET E. "PEG" (O'BRIEN) MOLIS Obituary
MOLIS, Margaret E. (O'Brien) "Peg" Of Canton, passed away December 4th. Beloved wife of Walter A. Mother of Michael Molis and his wife Clare of Braintree, Catherine Noftle and her husband John of Franklin and the late Patricia Desrochers who is survived by her longtime companion Marty DeMille of Raynham. Grandmother of Molly, Erin, and Kellie Desrochers, and Daniel and Katie Molis and the late Ryan Molis. Sister of the late Ann Lynch. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. James Church, Stoughton Tuesday morning at 10. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to the Canton EMT Assn, 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021. For guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -