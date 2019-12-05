|
MOLIS, Margaret E. (O'Brien) "Peg" Of Canton, passed away December 4th. Beloved wife of Walter A. Mother of Michael Molis and his wife Clare of Braintree, Catherine Noftle and her husband John of Franklin and the late Patricia Desrochers who is survived by her longtime companion Marty DeMille of Raynham. Grandmother of Molly, Erin, and Kellie Desrochers, and Daniel and Katie Molis and the late Ryan Molis. Sister of the late Ann Lynch. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. James Church, Stoughton Tuesday morning at 10. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to the Canton EMT Assn, 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021. For guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019