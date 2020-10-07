1/1
MARGARET E. RICCI
1938 - 2020
RICCI, Margaret E. Of Watertown, formerly of Waltham, died peacefully in her home with her husband by her side on Friday, October 2, 2020. She died at 82 years young, a generous and strong woman. Margie was born in Waltham on April 28, 1938 to the late Roy Sallstrom and Margaret Sanger. She was a 1956 graduate of Waltham High School. After graduating, she worked as a secretary for Dr. John McManama in Waltham. Later in her life, Margie was a longtime waitress at Ritcey's Seafood in Waltham. In her younger years, she also served as the annual Easter Bunny for Waltham's Grover Cronin department store. She married Nicholas A. Ricci, Jr. at Saint Patrick's Church in Watertown. They had three children together and later moved their family from Watertown to Waltham. Marge spent many summer days sitting in the sun, religiously working on her tan. She maintained her signature blonde bouffant hairstyle at her weekly hair appointments and always asked her family to wait a minute so she could put on her lipstick. Marge loved her garden along with the rabbits in it she befriended. Each evening, she fed the birds that flew to her porch. A scratch ticket or two was her favorite form of entertainment. Most of all, Marge adored her grandchildren. She loved to take care of them. Feeding them (along with everyone else) was always her priority. She will be remembered as someone who always had time for a chat. Margie will be sorely missed by her husband, Nicholas; her children, Darryl J. Ricci and his wife, Elaine, of Waltham, Tracy A. Ricci of Watertown, and Nicole Kiely and her husband, Martin, of Waltham; her grandchildren, Samantha, Martina, Nicholas, and Jack; her siblings, Carole Busa and her husband, Richard, of Marlborough, Richard Sanger of Natick, and many family members and friends. Margaret was also a sister of the late Donald Sallstrom. Margie's loved ones will be celebrating a private Graveside Service. For memory book, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
