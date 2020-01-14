|
WILDER, Margaret E. "Peg" Of Weymouth, formerly of Winthrop, died January 10, 2020. Peg was born in Boston to the late Forrest and Virginia Wilder. She grew up in Winthrop and attended Mt. St. Joseph Academy. Peg worked as an accountant for Hood, Coca Cola and South Shore Hospital and previously was a Manager for Filenes Basement. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, visits to Old Orchard Beach and Jackson, NH and could always be found fixing things.
Beloved wife of 15 years to Barbara E. Mullins of Weymouth. Loving sister of Catherine Murphy and her husband Charles of Andover, Virginia Wilder of Winthrop, Mary McAdam of Winthrop, Patricia Doherty and her husband Bernard of Saugus, William Wilder and his wife Cholie of Winthrop and Denise Casey and her husband Paul of Groveland. Longtime best friend of Larry Mirley of Winthrop. Peg is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and "the boys"; Jacob, Sampson and Scout.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Cremation will follow. In loving memory of Peg, please consider a donation to The Barton Center for Diabetes Education, Inc., 30 Ennis Rd., North Oxford, MA 01531. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020