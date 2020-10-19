1/1
MARGARET EGGERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EGGERT, Margaret Of Hawley, formally of Melrose, MA and Montreal, Canada left us unexpectedly due to heart failure, 5 days shy of her 79th birthday. She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and raised in Montreal, Quebec. She attended Sir Roger Williams College in Montreal. While travelling in Europe (solo) she met her husband to be, Hank, in Palma, Mallorca, Spain. Margaret married Hank in 1965. They lived in Boston for 3 years prior to moving to Melrose where they raised their 2 daughters, Leah and Kirsten. After retiring and moving to Hawley they made many trips overseas visiting friends and relatives, and seeing the world. She leaves her husband of 55 years, Hank, daughter Leah Romig and husband Tony of North Easton, grandson Tyler Romig, daughter Kirsten Papagni and husband Michael of North Andover, sister-in-law Linda Blais and husband Steve of VT, numerous cousins in Canada and her extended family in Germany. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visiting hours. Her ashes will be spread on the family property in Hawley. The family will have a private memorial service. She asks that in lieu of flowers or donations, that everyone cast a vote for Joe Biden for president on Nov 3. Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in SHELBURNE FALLS is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence to Margaret's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Margaret EGGERT


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 18, 2020
Margaret was a beautiful person, kind and generous. We loved spending the many years of Champagne Hikes with her. Margaret loved Hawley and its “sons and daughters.” She was a fabulous cook and a great hostess. Best of all, she always had a welcoming, warm smile. We loved her and will miss her.
Ted and Bari Jarrett
Friend
October 18, 2020
hank and family...oh my goodness, i am shocked and saddened to read the news of margaret's passing...such a vibrant person who had come through such a tough challenge with her cancer...it was always such a delight to chat with margaret at moca mia's whether it was inside (pre covid) or soaking up the sun on the sidewalk outdoors...my heart goes out to you and your daughters and extended family...a very special woman has left his world...i will follow through with her wish on november 3...
jade mortimer
October 18, 2020
We will miss Margaret, all three of us, including our dog Oscar, for whom she brought treats to the back door. I'll miss her daily trip on foot down the steep drive to pick up the mail and newspaper—a welcome distraction from my writing struggles. We had regular conversations about the world when we met at the mailbox and I always enjoyed them. Last Wednesday I met Margaret and Hank in the Big Y and we kind of trailed around together, Hank cracking wise. Margaret talked me into buying a jar of caviar and shared her recipe for her caviar hors d'oeuvre. We will make it and raise a glass to Margaret, and of course, we voted for Joe Biden.
Constance Emmett
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved