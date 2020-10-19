EGGERT, Margaret Of Hawley, formally of Melrose, MA and Montreal, Canada left us unexpectedly due to heart failure, 5 days shy of her 79th birthday. She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and raised in Montreal, Quebec. She attended Sir Roger Williams College in Montreal. While travelling in Europe (solo) she met her husband to be, Hank, in Palma, Mallorca, Spain. Margaret married Hank in 1965. They lived in Boston for 3 years prior to moving to Melrose where they raised their 2 daughters, Leah and Kirsten. After retiring and moving to Hawley they made many trips overseas visiting friends and relatives, and seeing the world. She leaves her husband of 55 years, Hank, daughter Leah Romig and husband Tony of North Easton, grandson Tyler Romig, daughter Kirsten Papagni and husband Michael of North Andover, sister-in-law Linda Blais and husband Steve of VT, numerous cousins in Canada and her extended family in Germany. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visiting hours. Her ashes will be spread on the family property in Hawley. The family will have a private memorial service. She asks that in lieu of flowers or donations, that everyone cast a vote for Joe Biden for president on Nov 3. Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in SHELBURNE FALLS is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence to Margaret's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Margaret EGGERT