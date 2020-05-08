|
BUCKLEY, Margaret Elizabeth Of Medford, formerly of Dorchester, passed on April 23 at Courtyard Nursing Home in Medford. Margaret enjoyed her time at Courtyard where she was surrounded by friends and excellent caregivers. Margaret was the beloved daughter of the late John J. And Alice (Heywood) Buckley. She is survived by her cousin Joan (Buckley) Yaeger of Medford, as well as other dear cousins on both the Buckley and Heywood sides of her family. Margaret worked for years for Verizon and will be remembered for the loving care she gave to many cats throughout her lifetime. A private family Service and interment were held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. The Dolan Funeral Home of DORCHESTER and Milton assisted Margaret's family with arrangements. To honor Margaret's memory, please be kind to animals and each other.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020