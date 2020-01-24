|
|
GILL, Margaret Elizabeth (O'Neil) Known to her friends as "Peggy," passed away very peacefully on Tuesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by the those who loved her. She was 91 years old. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Gill. Loving mother to Margaret (Peggy) Gill of South Boston, the late Matthew R. Gill of South Boston, Robert P. Gill, Jr. of Quincy, and Donna J. Gill of Weymouth. Devoted and beloved grandmother to Kara A. Connor of Milton and Kyle E. Gill of Quincy. Cherished great-grandmother to Nolan, Conlan, and Ella Grace Connor. Loving sister to the late Norma Sloan and her husband Edwin of Belmont, the late Joan Pardi and her husband Giustino of Revere, and survived by Patricia "Joy" Shone and her husband, Jack of Walpole. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Dorchester on April 4, 1928, Peggy spent most of her years residing in South Boston, a town she loved very much. Any given day, up until she was 90 years old, she could be seen walking around town, shopping in various local shops, or dining in Café Portobello or the Cranberry Café. A loyal member of the Castle Island Association, Peggy enjoyed many days sitting and chatting with her friends on the benches outside of Sullivan's. Peggy worked for 30 years at New England Telephone, originally as a telephone operator and then later in the administrative offices. She also worked for many years as a waitress at the Harvard Club of Boston. Peggy was a legendary baker who made a variety of homemade breads and cakes from scratch, enjoyed by so many, in particular her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored. Peggy spent her last year being cared for by the amazing staff of nurses and nursing assistants at the Marian Manor in South Boston. Her family is incredibly thankful for the wonderful care she received during her time there. Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Monday, January 27th from 8:30-9:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brigid Church at 841 East Broadway, South Boston. Burial is at the US National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the South Boston Neighborhood House, "The Ollie" at 136 H Street, South Boston, MA 02127.
View the online memorial for Margaret Elizabeth (O'Neil) GILL
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020