ENNIS, Margaret Ellen (Leonard) Born August 11, 1919 and passed away April 22, 2020. Margaret celebrated her 100th birthday last year surrounded by her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her 3 children: Stephen and Elvira Ennis of Fair Oaks, CA; Susan Ennis of Canton, MA and Kathleen (Ennis) Kelly of Bellingham, MA. Margaret had 7 loving grandchildren: Gregory and Doranna Ennis of Port Orchard, WA; Caitlin (Kelly) and Christopher Schuyler of Brooklyn, NY; Jillian (Kelly) and Tony Wavering of Asheville, NC; Megan (Kelly) and Rory Crouse of Babylon, NY; Maeve Williams of Providence, RI; Bethany Kelly of Burlington, VT and Ying Lu of Canton, MA along with 4 great-grandchildren. Her husband, William F. Ennis of Dorchester, passed away in 1979. She was the last of her 9 siblings. Margaret was a strong, independent woman who loved to read novels. She grew up in Dorchester, MA, went to the Boston Public Schools and graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. Margaret was skilled at dictation as well as being a very fast and accurate statistical typist. She used these skills during the Second World War when she worked at the Watertown Arsenal. Margaret raised a family and when her children were in school, she returned to work at New England Life Insurance Company where she managed the lending library. After she retired, Margaret traveled to Ireland and Germany, read novels every day and enjoyed her grandchildren who called her Mimi. When asked at her 100th birthday celebration about the secret to a long life, she said, "read a book every day, and get your hair and nails done every week!" Always stylish, Mimi passed away after fighting pneumonia in the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic, wearing her pearls with a book of Irish prayers nearby. Services and interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be arranged when we can all safely gather together to celebrate a beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the to support people through these difficult times. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020