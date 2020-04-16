|
WISCHUSEN, Margaret Everett The Wischusen family mourns the passing of their beloved Margaret Everett Wischusen on April 14, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 101. Born March 20, 1919, in Malden, MA, Mrs. Wischusen was the daughter of Franklin Chester Everett, a lawyer with Hale and Dorr, and Eunice Gertrude Decatur, a descendant of John Berry who fought in the American Revolutionary War. She graduated from the Brimmer May School in 1938, and from Boston University in 1942. Mrs. Wischusen was married to her late husband, Henry Frederick Wischusen, for 72 years. He often consulted her before making important decisions as she had a strong, reasoning mind. They shared a lifelong love of dancing and travel. She served her communities, and arts, educational and golf organizations over a lifetime. She also gave book review lectures and designed sets for the theatre. Numerous committees benefited from her indefatigable work ethic, unstinting support and kindness. A longtime resident of Lake Wales, FL, Mrs. Wischusen was a member of Mountain Lake Club, where she served as the first woman elected to the Board, Chairman of the House Committee from 1987 to 1990. She was devoted to her husband, her four children and five grandchildren. She organized countless family trips and gatherings, and was an avid reader, bridge player and gardener. In addition to her many and varied interests, which included a deep knowledge of Charles Dickens' novels, she delighted in giving parties and collecting house pets. Her charm, wit and keen intelligence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was also a resident of Machiasport, ME, and Manchester, MA. She is survived by her three children: Marsha Wischusen of New York, NY, Henry Wischusen, III (Penny) of Peachtree Corners, GA, E. William Wischusen (Sheri) of Baton Rouge, LA, five grandchildren: Henry F. Wischusen, III (Blair) of New York, NY, Benjamin Wischusen of Portland, OR, Emma Blaser (Mark) of Silver Spring, MD, Peter Wischusen (Monique) of Tucker, GA, and Alexander Wischusen of Alpharetta, GA, three great-grandchildren and extended family Kevin Bicknell (Katy) and Brian Bicknell. She was predeceased by her husband and their daughter, Melissa Wischusen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Machiasport Historical Society, P.O. Box 301, Machiasport, ME 04655. Please leave a kind word for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020