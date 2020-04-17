|
CAPOBIANCO, Margaret F. (Denton) Age 90, of Boston, formerly of Billerica, Wilmington, Andover, and North Andover, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Mass General Hospital in Boston. Margaret was born on November 9, 1929 in Somerville. She was the cherished daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Denton. Margaret was raised in Wilmington and attended Wilmington High School. Margaret was the devoted mother of Carlene Capobianco of Georgia and Ralph (Chip) Capobianco & his wife Nancy of Utah, loving "Grandma" of Carl Mitcheson, Taryn Doak, Nick Kania, Travis Andrews, great-grandma of Maddix Andrews and Carter Glenn. Margaret was predeceased by her former spouse and friend, Carl J. Capobianco, and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, and for the safety of everyone, the Capobianco family has decided to do a private Service at this time. Memorial donations in Margaret's name may be made to Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, 371 E. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown, NY 11787-2976. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020