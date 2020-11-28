1/
MARGARET F. (LAURANO) CHIARELLA-CAMBRIELLO
CHIARELLA-CAMBRIELLO, Margaret F. (Laurano) Of Atkinson, NH, formerly of (Beachmont) Revere, age 76, November 24th. Loving wife of Bruce Cambriello. Beloved mother to Lauretta & Gina, both of Revere, and Anthony & Ciara of Pittsfield. Stepmother to Janine & Peter of NY & Richard & Dianne of Revere. Cherished grandmother to Julia, Tony, Joey, Mia, Angelina, Peter John, Parker, Jack, Dominic, Anelia, Gabriella. Dear sister of Michael Laurano of FL & Larry Laurano of AZ. Mother-in-law of Joe & Nicole. Relatives & friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Wednesday, Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks & proper social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org For condolences, BisbeePorcella.com Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, SAUGUS.


