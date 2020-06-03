|
DONIGAN, Margaret F. "Maggie" Of Bedford, died unexpectedly on May 7, 2020. Daughter of Margaret (Gianino) Donigan and the late Henry Donigan. Also survived by her siblings, Barbara Livingstone of Dracut, MA, Henry (Hank) Donigan of Fallbrook, CA, Christine Mead of Nashua, NH, and Joann Gauthier of Westford, MA; brothers-in-law, Steve Gauthier and Jerry Mead; sisters-in-law, Naoko Donigan and Lindsay Whiting; her aunt and godmother, Joan Gianino of Cambridge; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Fred Livingstone. Maggie will be loved and missed for many years to come. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial donations in Maggie's memory can be made to: MS Research at Mass. General Hospital Development Office., 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA, 02114-1101. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020