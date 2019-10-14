|
|
SCAHILL, Margaret F. "Peggy" Age 82, of Scituate, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 12th, 2019, and since she lived the motto, "if it's not fun, why do it?" she has decided to leave this earth and join her beloved husband of 41 years, Larry, for more fun adventures. She was the proud and loving Mom and mother-in-law of Jill (Scahill) Farrell and Tim Farrell of Kittery, Maine and Peter Scahill and Jennifer Warkentin of Hudson, MA. In her 82 years, those who knew her loved her endlessly and were all blessed to learn so much from her such as: celebrate even the simplest of pleasures, like a nice glass of chardonnay or comfy socks, enjoy a cookie before bed, be a beacon of joy, make time for gratitude, don't be afraid to wear bright colors, always crack a joke on an elevator, keep your spirit optimistic even in the face of hardship, make people feel seen and appreciated, tell those you love that you love them often. Adopted at age 9 by her loving parents Raymond and Gertrude Condrick, Peggy grew up in Dorchester (proudly "OFD") and attended Mount Saint Joseph's Academy and Boston State College. Starting her career as a teacher, the lust for life got a hold of her, bringing her across the globe for adventure with a one-way plane ticket at age 23. Her love for Boston was fulfilled as she opened a boutique tourism business and served as a Director at the Boston Board of Tourism, founding the Freedom Trail and Friendly Boston initiative aimed at welcoming visitors and showcasing her beloved city. In 1979, she moved to Milton, MA and raised her children while staying active in her community. She was not one to sit back and observe life, she jumped in wholeheartedly. Peggy loved to host gatherings at the family's Cape house in Harwich. Upon moving to Scituate in 1994, she served as the Community Manager for 25 years at the Condos on the Scituate Country Club, keeping everyone in line and planning all the parties. Peggy was a talented artist, an avid reader, a lover of music, and a truly good time. Peggy moved through her life with grace, grit, a whole lot of wit and unadulterated joy. No one that knew or even met Peggy could ever forget her, she endeared everyone to her with her hazel eyes, warm smile, and genuine nature. Her favorite times were when she was surrounded by those she loved and lots of stories and laughs, she'd always be the first to say, "Aren't we the luckiest people on the planet right now?" Peggy never let even the simplest joys pass without expressing gratitude. She was feisty, hilarious, and always shared her love freely. She was known to say, "I was put on this earth to make people happy," and that she did to all who were lucky enough to know her. She will be greatly missed by family and countless friends, but the joy and sparkle she brought will live on. A Visitation will be held Friday, October 18th from 3:00pm-8:00pm at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., SCITUATE. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 19th at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Nativity, 1 Kent St., SCITUATE. A Celebration of Peggy's Life, love and laughter will be held from 11:00am-3:00pm at the Scituate Country Club, 91 Driftway, SCITUATE, all are welcome and are encouraged to prepare stories and memories to share. Wear bright colors and a big smile, as that is what Peggy would want. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program. For online obituary and guestbook
www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
781-545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019