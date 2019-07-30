|
|
FITZGERALD, Margaret "Peggy" (Foley) Age 91, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 28 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in County Kerry, Ireland to Michael and Annie Foley. Beloved wife of the late John G. Fitzgerald. She is the loving and devoted mother to her seven children, John and Kimberly Fitzgerald of West Roxbury, Ann and Paul Murphy of West Roxbury, James and Karen Fitzgerald of Attleboro, Donna and Kevin Yetman of West Roxbury, Patricia and Thomas McDonough of West Roxbury, Brendan and Julie Fitzgerald of Duxbury and Margaret and Patrick Twomey of West Roxbury. Cherished grandmother to her nineteen grandchildren, Lindsey, Karly, Ryan, Leeann, Shane, Gillian, Nicholas, Kara, Brianna, Kevin, Patrick, Devin, Mary, Brighid, Veronica, James, Kathleen, Aidan, and Fiona. Loving great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren, Stella, Lila, Dylan and Fallyn. She is survived by her brother Christopher and sister Annie. Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Bridie and brothers James, John, Patrick, and Michael. She also leaves an extended family in Ireland. Margaret was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Margaret was a longtime member of the West Roxbury Irish Social Club. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, August 6th at 9 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, 800-272-3900, For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019