FITZGERALD, Margaret "Joan" (Sutton) Of Norwood, formerly of Hyde Park and Howth, Co. Dublin, Ireland. Daughter of the late Grace (Ryan) and Jeremiah Sutton of Howth, Co. Dublin, Ireland. Dedicated wife of the late Richard E. Fitzgerald of Hyde Park. Loving mother of Colleen (Fitzgerald) Magan and her husband William of Norwood. Proud and adoring Nana of Samantha and Maxwell Magan of Norwood. Loving sister of Marie McIntyre of Dublin, Ireland, Brenda Matthews of TN, Anne O'Neill of MA, Jerry Sutton of CA, Denise Cathcart of CO, Carol Walter of NJ, Jack Sutton of Dublin, Ireland, Gabrielle Doherty of Leixlip, Ireland, Angela AlSafar of Dublin, Ireland and the late Brian, Suzanne and David Sutton of Dublin, Ireland. Also loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Private Burial and Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020