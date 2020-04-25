|
|
FLAHERTY, Margaret Educator and Psyschologist Of Newburyport, died peacefully April 11 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston where she had resided for three months. Born in Somerville, August 6, 1931, to the late Bernard J. Flaherty and Mary A. (Mahony) Flaherty. She was preceded in death by siblings Thomas, William, Mary, John, Anna and Bernard, and by good friend Beverley Logan. She is survived by a sister, Catherine Weiland of Orange, CA, and by dozens of nephews and nieces including George and William Rizer, Maureen Rizer McLaughlin, Dean Luna and their families. A graduate of St. Clement High School in Medford, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, an order of teaching nuns in 1950. In 1953, she began teaching elementary school at St. Ann's in Neponset, while earning a BA in educational psychology and math from the College of St. Joseph. In 1959, she began teaching at the Boston School for the Deaf in Randolph and in 1964 became full time psychologist. She earned an MA in speech, language and hearing from Boston University in 1962 and a certificate in counseling psychology in 1968. In 1976, she joined Newton North High School as a psychologist for the EDCO program, designed for deaf and hard of hearing students. In 1980, she became a teacher and psychologist for the English Tutorial Program at Barry House where she retired in 1993. Margaret earned the love and respect of colleagues, students and parents during her four decades in education. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Margaret FLAHERTY
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020