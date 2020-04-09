|
|
FLANNIGAN, Margaret (McGondel) Of Woburn, Sunday, April 5th, at the age of eighty-six. Beloved wife of the late Francis Flannigan. Cherished mother of Sean Flannigan, his wife Carolyn of Peabody. Loving grandmother of Nichole and Kaitlin. Dear sister of the late Buddy, Billy, Jack, Charlie, George and Larry McGondel. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020