|
|
GREGG, Margaret "Maggie" G. Stiegler (McCready) Of Revere, MA passed away on July 21st after a short illness. Maggie was born and raised in Royal Oak, Michigan, the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Frances (Nolan) McCready. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert "Bob" Gregg with whom she shared 23 years of marriage and the late Hans Stiegler with whom she shared 12 years of marriage. A registered nurse by training, she worked as a RN in California for many years before returning to Michigan where she worked at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit for over 25 years as the Director of Community Relations and later as the Assistant to the President. She made her homes in Long Beach, CA, Grosse Pointe Park, MI, Glastonbury, CT, Colebrook, NH and had a home on Revere Beach, MA for over 30 years. Maggie had a passion for traveling, having spent many years traveling the country and the world after graduating college. Ireland, Paris, San Francisco and anyplace with a beach were her favorite destinations and for the last 50 years she spent every Easter in Florida with her family. A lover of animals, she owned a horse for many years when she was younger, a dog while raising a family and a cat in her later years. She was especially fond of her beloved cat "Baby." She also loved gardening, attending the ballet, reading murder mysteries and the Boston Globe, spending time on the beach and swimming, watching firework displays, Christmastime, cooking, watching movies and cooking shows, PBS/BBC mysteries and had a knack for interior decorating and design. Maggie was the loving mother of John Stiegler of Lynn, MA and Chris Stiegler, the stepmother of Dr. Richard Gregg of Dayton, OH, Hugh Gregg of Livermore, CA and Rev. Dr. Carol Gregg-Straton of Durham, NC and the dear sister of Donald McCready of Boston, MA and the late John McCready and the late Beverly Reynolds as well as the cherished stepgrandmother of Helen Gregg of Illinois, Katie Gregg of Ohio and William Stratton of North Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Her love, support and friendship will be dearly missed. Her memories will be cherished. Friends are invited to visit on Monday, July 29th at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., in Revere, MA at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home website. Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home Lynn, 781-599-3901 cuffemcginn.com
View the online memorial for Margaret "Maggie" G. Stiegler (McCready) GREGG
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019