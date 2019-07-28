Boston Globe Obituaries
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
MARGARET G. (DEADY) YOUNG


1921 - 2019
MARGARET G. (DEADY) YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, Margaret G. (Deady) Of Stoughton, age 97, July 26. Wife of the late Stanley O. Young. Mother of Roger W. Young and his wife Donna of Charlestown and Janet M. Young of Stoughton. Grandmother of Christine Young. Sister of John "Eddie" Deady of Boston and the late Henry and William Deady, Elizabeth MacLennan and Mary Pellowe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home

(781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019
