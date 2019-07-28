|
|
YOUNG, Margaret G. (Deady) Of Stoughton, age 97, July 26. Wife of the late Stanley O. Young. Mother of Roger W. Young and his wife Donna of Charlestown and Janet M. Young of Stoughton. Grandmother of Christine Young. Sister of John "Eddie" Deady of Boston and the late Henry and William Deady, Elizabeth MacLennan and Mary Pellowe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home
(781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019