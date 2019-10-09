Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Resources
MARGARET GAVIN

MARGARET GAVIN Obituary
GAVIN, Margaret Of Revere, on October 9, 2019 at the age of 83. Devoted mother of retired Captain RFD Robert DiSalvo and his wife Gina of Peabody, Kim Graham of Lynn, Tara DiSalvo of Winthrop and the late Dino DiSalvo. Dear sister of Mary Sullivan of Winthrop, Mike Gavin of Winthrop, Eileen Lewis of Maryland and the late Robert Gavin, Patricia Gavin and Joanne Beaudoin. Also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St. REVERE, on Friday October 11th at 8:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be 8:30 to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 790 Turnpike St., Suite 202, North Andover, MA 01845. For guestbook please visit

www.Buonfiglio.com

(781) 284-3376
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
