|
|
GERAFALO, Margaret (Pallone) "Margie" Died peacefully at age 84 at Neville Center at Fresh pond, Cambridge. Loving mother of Mary E. Garafalo & the late Joseph A. Garafalo. Dear sister of Laurena P. Ricci & her husband Eugene J. of Watertown and brother Phillip W. Pallone of Kingston. Dear daughter of the late Dominic and Daisy (Cockell) Pallone. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Margaret graduated Watertown High School, class of 1954. She received her Associate of Arts Degree with highest honors from Mass Bay Community College, Watertown; she was initiated a member of the Framingham State College Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, a National Honor Society in Education. Margaret entered the graduate program of the Eliot Pearson Dept. of Child Study at Tufts University and graduated Cum Laude. Margaret joined the team at Raytheon Corp. in Lexington, then Tewksbury as a Budget Analyst. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Service and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Margie's wishes were to "do something nice for people." MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
View the online memorial for Margaret (Pallone) "Margie" GERAFALO
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020