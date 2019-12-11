|
|
GRELLA, Margaret "Peggy" Of Attleboro, Dec. 10, 2019, age 85. Born in Newton, the daughter of the late Matthew and Margaret (Tuite) Grella. Dear sister of Rosemary Lombardi and her husband Antonio of Brighton and the late Joseph Grella and Bettyjane McQuiggan. Sister-in-law of Mary Grella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Saturday, Dec. 14 in the rear of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton at 9:30AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Arrangements by Magni FH, NEWTON.
View the online memorial for Margaret "Peggy" GRELLA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019