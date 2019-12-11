Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
MARGARET "PEGGY" GRELLA

GRELLA, Margaret "Peggy" Of Attleboro, Dec. 10, 2019, age 85. Born in Newton, the daughter of the late Matthew and Margaret (Tuite) Grella. Dear sister of Rosemary Lombardi and her husband Antonio of Brighton and the late Joseph Grella and Bettyjane McQuiggan. Sister-in-law of Mary Grella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Saturday, Dec. 14 in the rear of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton at 9:30AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Arrangements by Magni FH, NEWTON.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
