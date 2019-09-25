Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET (MARINO) GURLI


1920 - 2019
MARGARET (MARINO) GURLI Obituary
GURLI, Margaret (Marino) Of Chelsea, September 25, 2019 at the age of 99. Wife of the late Joseph A. Gurli. Daughter of the late Stephen and Maria (Marchese) Marino. Beloved sister of Anthony Marino and his wife Loretta of NH and the late Louis and Charles Marino, Rose Spinelli, Anna DeGenova, Phyllis Cefalo. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Monday, September 30 at 9:00 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea, at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Margaret's Visiting Hours will be in the Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Late Parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church in Chelsea. Late member of the OLG Socialites and the Church choir. Retired machine embroiderer at the former Modern Embroidery in Boston. Margaret enjoyed sharing her excellent cooking and baking with her family.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
