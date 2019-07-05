DEWITT, Margaret H. "Peggy" (Shea) Of Holbrook, passed away peacefully July 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy retired from Blue Hills Technical Institute after several years as the secretary. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with her best friend Mae. She also enjoyed listening to music, watching her birds, and was an avid New England sports fan. Peggy was involved with Holbrook Little League for several years as was also a member of the Booster Club. Beloved wife of the late Frank E. Dewitt. Loving mother of Wayne Dewitt of Brockton, Scott Dewitt and his wife Christine of Holbrook, and the late Donna-Marie Dewitt, Linda Nehiley, and Gary Dewitt. Dear sister of the late Virginia Cain. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), HOLBROOK, on Sunday, July 7th from 2-4pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment private. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com



