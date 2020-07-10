|
|
LYNCH, Margaret H. "Peggy" Of Scituate, passed away peacefully, July 6, at 90. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lynch. Loving mother of Margo Tansey and her husband Joe (Milton), Ann Marie Lynch (Osterville), Kathy Dell'Aquila and her husband Michael (Rocky Hill, CT). Cherished Grammy of Melissa, Jay (Elly), Michael (Kate), Kaitlyn (Pete) and Tony (Gianna) and great-grandmother of Jack, Pepper, Joseph and the late Bella Mae. Growing up in Brookline, Peggy was a figure skater at the Skating Club of Boston, and she met Jack as teenager on the grass tennis courts of Longwood Cricket Club. Peggy and Jack married and raised their family in Scituate, where they lived for over 60 years. Peggy enjoyed a drive by the water to visit a lighthouse or check out the boats and could often be found watching a tennis match at the Scituate Harbor Yacht Club. Peggy also loved playing golf, especially with her family and the 9-holers at Scituate CC. She played well into her 80s, both in Scituate as well as Florida, where she wintered in Lauderdale by the Sea. A former leader of the local Ace of Clubs, Peggy was a lifelong card player and later Mahjong enthusiast. In addition to Jack and Bella, Peggy was predeceased by her parents Anna and Frank Harrington (Brookline) and her brother Frank. Following a private Mass of Christian Burial, held at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate, Peggy was laid to eternal rest with Jack at Union emetery in Scituate. Additional details can be found at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020