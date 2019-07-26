|
|
McCARTHY, Margaret H. (Joyce) Age 93, passed away on July 25, 2019, of Hingham, formerly of Cohasset. Loving wife of the late Joseph M. McCarthy. Loving mother of Paul J. McCarthy and wife Ann DeCenzo of Framingham, Greg McCarthy and Jim Huseman of Avon, Ann McCarthy and husband Mark Powers of Foxboro, and David J. McCarthy and Griffin Cassidy of New York City. Grandmother of Kevin, Laurel, Meghan, and Anna Powers and Katherine McCarthy. Sister of John J. Joyce of Naples, FL. Cousin of Joan M. Ryan of Milton. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Margaret during Visiting Hours on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 5-8 pm, in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:30 am in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, 1135 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125 or www.bgcdorchester.org/donate For an online guestbook, please visit:
www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019