|
|
MORRILL, Margaret H. (Bray) Of South Boston, September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Morrill. Devoted mother of Edward A. and his wife Dorothy of Sarasota, FL, Stephen J. and his wife Sandra of Whitman, Maureen O'Reilly and her husband Joseph of West Bridgewater, Timothy and his wife Donna of Randolph, Margaret Donovan and her husband Timothy of Abington and the late Daniel J. Morrill. Daughter-in-law of Edith Morrill of South Boston. Sister of the late Mary Bray of South Boston and the late Stephen Bray and his wife Mary of Milton. Grandmother of Laura Dana, Lynne DeMarco, Sean and Michael O'Reilly, Christine Wluka, Jaclyn, Catherine, Meghan, Timothy, Patrick, Stephen, Brad, Mark, Aaron Morrill, Terrence, Matthew, Kayleigh Donovan and the late Daniel Morrill. Great-grandmother of Taryn, K. Ryan, Stephen and Katelyn Dana, Zachary and Finley DeMarco, Justin, Mora, Jovina, Xander O'Reilly, Dylan, Tyler, John, Brayden and Payton Morrill. Great-grandmother of Emelia O'Reilly. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Wednesday, October 2nd from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, Old Colony Ave., South Boston on Thursday, October 3rd at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Past Para-Professional, Boston Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Morrill may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street West, Bridgewater, MA 02379.
View the online memorial for Margaret H. (Bray) MORRILL
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019