WILKERSON, Margaret Harris Age 76, died July 20, 2019, after a valiant fight with cancer, in San Francisco, CA, where she had recently moved from Boston.
Margaret was from Montgomery, AL. After several moves, she lived in the Boston area, working as an administrator in the Department of Anesthesia at Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center.
Her children were the source of her pride. Granddaughter Frances, age five, brought her deep satisfaction and great joy.
She comforted those in distress and prepared gourmet meals from a near-encyclopedic knowledge of cooking, she loved gardening, sewing, dogs, and cats. Good company and close friends triggered humor and mischief. She was, of all things, a good friend.
Proud emissary of her alma mater, the University of Alabama, especially of its football team, The Crimson Tide, she had a life-long Magnolia accent, as well as an appreciation of the best of Southern gifts, people, food, music and Southern literature.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Frances Harris Wilkerson. Survivors include her daughter Margaret (Meg) Makalou, son-in-law Sambou Makalou, granddaughter Frances Siga Makalou, her former husband and best friend, Steve Wilkerson, all of San Francisco, and a host of cousins.
Memorial gifts may be made to , MSPCA-Angell, or the animal shelter of your choice.
Memorial at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 17 at St, Paul's Episcopal Church, 15 Saint Paul St., Brookline, MA 02446.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019