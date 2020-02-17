|
|
PERKINS, Margaret Heard Of Cambridge and Nonquitt, MA, beloved wife of James Wood Perkins, died peacefully at home in Cambridge on February 1, 2022. She is survived by her husband and her three children: Charles H. of New York, NY, James A. of Chestnut Hill, MA and George H. and his wife Polly of Cambridge, MA, and five grandchildren: James A., Jr of San Jose, CA, Sam C. of New York, NY, Charles B. of Chicago, IL and William C. and Lucy N., both of Brooklyn, NY. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 7, 1927, Peggy spent her childhood in Pittsburgh, attending Ellis School. Her family moved in 1944 to New Canaan, CT. She attended Westover School and graduated from Smith College in 1949. She spent her junior year abroad studying in Paris. Peggy was devoted to her playing of the piano throughout her life. She studied piano in childhood with Virginia Willharm in Pittsburgh. In the summers of 1941-1944, she studied with Robert Casadesus at the Fontainebleau School which, after the German occupation, had relocated from France to Newport, RI, and then Great Barrington, MA. During her junior year abroad, she studied with Casadesus at the Fountainbleau School, now returned to its home near Paris, and with Jean Batalla at the Paris Conservatory. Prior to the arrival of her children, she was employed at Harvard University Press, at the South End Music School as a piano teacher, at Tufts Dental School as a lab technician, at the Museum of Fine Arts as a secretary, and as a technician at the Harvard Observatory. Peggy was also devoted to her love of poetry and fiction. A special love was for T.S. Eliot. She and her beloved cousin, George Heard Hamilton, led a gang of fellow devotees in regular pursuits in homage to the poet. She was a docent at the Fogg and Busch Reisinger museums at Harvard for many years. She worked as a volunteer at the Mt. Auburn Hospital with open heart surgery patients and their families. She wrote, "I consider that the best thing I ever did with my life. Medicine has always been an interest and I learned much. Most importantly, it gave me glimpses into people's most intense feelings of anxiety, grief and love. I treasure these years." She wrote (To her Westover class notes) "I have been enormously lucky to have the freedom to choose what I most want to do. I am privileged and am always aware that I am." A Memorial Service is to be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 26, 2022 at Christ Church, Cambridge.
View the online memorial for Margaret Heard PERKINS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020