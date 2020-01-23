Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Eulalia's Church
Winchester, MA
View Map
MARGARET "PEGGY" (CONNEELY) HERNON

MARGARET "PEGGY" (CONNEELY) HERNON Obituary
HERNON, Margaret (CONNEELY) "Peggy" Of Winchester, formerly of Inis Méain, Aran Islands, Galway, Ireland. Passed peacefully at her home on January 22, 2020, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Hernon. Loving mother of Lisa Gallagher and her husband Declan of Winchester. Devoted 'Mámo' of Maeve, Owen, and Sinead. Beloved daughter of the late Martin Conneely and Margaret (McDonagh). Dear sister of Patrick and Bartley Conneely of Ireland, and the late Mary McDonagh, Martin Conneely, Sean Conneely, Dara Conneely, and Bridget Conneely. Also survived by many devoted sisters-in-law and loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 9 am. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Eulalia's Church, Winchester at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation Monday, 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to Community Elder Service's, Inc, 37 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
