|
|
HICKEY, Margaret Age 67, of New Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Canton, Massachusetts, passed April 23, 2020. Margie worked at the Sean S. Luce School for 22 years as the Administrative Assistant to 4 Principals. Survived by her husband Vincent, former Head Football Coach/Teacher for 34 years at Blue Hills Regional H.S. Son, Sean and wife Katie Hickey, three grandchildren Riley, Sean, Finnegan Hickey, sister Lois Weiner, brothers John, Kenneth, David Collins. She was predeceased by her parents James W. and Mary (Dulski) Collins, brother James Collins, sister Marie Manning. Visitation: Saturday June 6, 2020, 10:00 am at Dobies Funeral Home, NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida, followed by 11:00 am Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, New Port Richey, Florida. Entombment following services at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater, Florida.
View the online memorial for Margaret HICKEY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020