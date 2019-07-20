Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET "PEGGY" (FINLAYSON) HICKS

MARGARET "PEGGY" (FINLAYSON) HICKS Obituary
HICKS, Margaret "Peggy" (Finlayson) Of Needham, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Angus & Molly Finlayson and the loving wife of the late Everett Hicks. She was predeceased by brothers Alan Finlayson and Gerald Finlayson. Beloved mother of Diane Anastasi and husband James, Dale Turner and husband Carl. Cherished grandmother to Stephen & Jennifer Turner, Ashley (Anastasi) Gambee and Jimmy Anastasi. She is also survived by her niece, Beth Finlayson and 5 great-grandchildren; Julia, Ava, MacKinley, Will and Bobby. The family will have a private graveside service at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. To share a memory of Peggy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
