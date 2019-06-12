HUGHES, Margaret "Peggy" (Powers) Age 97 of Northampton, MA, died at home on June 4th. She was born in Buffalo, NY on Sept. 15, 1921, to Winifred Lispenard Powers and William Tibbits Powers. She attended The Masters School and, during WWII, trained as an occupational therapist at the Boston School of Occupational Therapy. (Tufts University). She lived with her first husband, Albert Creighton, in Manchester-by-the Sea and then moved to Cambridge. When she married John E. Hughes in 1963, they lived in Boston and Maine, also living for several years in England and Denmark. As an entrepreneur she imported Danish houses, was a partner in three joint ventures in Russia, and for some happy years, managed a small dairy farm at home in Deer Isle, Maine. She moved to Northampton in 1996 with her sister-in-law Nancy Hughes, who died in 2016. Throughout her life she continued to travel, paint (watercolors) and create gardens wherever she lived with her many dogs. Peggy was predeceased by her husbands and daughter Katherine W. Creighton and is survived by two children, Sarah Creighton of Northampton (her husband Phil Lawrence) and William Creighton of Freeport, Maine (his partner Melissa Burgess) and by three grandchildren, Jessica Creighton, Emma Creighton and Eleanor (Norah) Lawrence. Many thanks are due to Melanie Finn, to her other caregivers, and to Hospice of the Fisher Home. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Peggy's indomitable spirit on her birthday this coming fall. Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton, MA 01060



