FOLEY, Margaret I. (Pendergast) Age 95, of Franklin, August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Matthew F. Foley, Sr., who died in 2015. Mother of Dennis Foley and his wife Susan of Franklin, David A. Foley and his wife Doris of Salem, ME and the late Matthew F. Foley, Jr. Sister of Joe Pendergast and his wife Eleanor of Walpole and the late Jean Falls and Dottie Hewins. Also survived by five grandchildren, James, Eric, Heather, Catherine and Nicholas, six great-grandchildren, Shane, Noah, Matthew, Ava, Sam and Nathan, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Friday, August 28 at St. Mary's Church, Franklin, at 10 a.m. Burial parish cemetery. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020