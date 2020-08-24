Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET FOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET I. (PENDERGAST) FOLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET I. (PENDERGAST) FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY, Margaret I. (Pendergast) Age 95, of Franklin, August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Matthew F. Foley, Sr., who died in 2015. Mother of Dennis Foley and his wife Susan of Franklin, David A. Foley and his wife Doris of Salem, ME and the late Matthew F. Foley, Jr. Sister of Joe Pendergast and his wife Eleanor of Walpole and the late Jean Falls and Dottie Hewins. Also survived by five grandchildren, James, Eric, Heather, Catherine and Nicholas, six great-grandchildren, Shane, Noah, Matthew, Ava, Sam and Nathan, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Friday, August 28 at St. Mary's Church, Franklin, at 10 a.m. Burial parish cemetery. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -